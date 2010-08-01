pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:35 PM #1
    Erikbell714
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Quadrafin 650sx rideplate

    650sx rideplate. Good condition but dusty and paint is faded.cant upload the second picture where it says quadrafin but if you message me I can send it to you.taking offers.willing to trade as well. Have a lot of 650 parts
  2. Today, 08:43 PM #2
    Re: Quadrafin 650sx rideplate

    Also have a Sx hull with ca pink slip. No parts bare hull - free, pickup in murrieta ca. Good shape needs new turf. Owner said about $90 to get up to date
  3. Today, 08:46 PM #3
    Re: Quadrafin 650sx rideplate

    also have a sx hull with ca pink slip. No parts bare hull - free, pickup in murrieta ca. Good shape needs new turf. Owner said about $90 to get up to date


    previous owner
