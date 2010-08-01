PWCToday Regular
Quadrafin 650sx rideplate
650sx rideplate. Good condition but dusty and paint is faded.cant upload the second picture where it says quadrafin but if you message me I can send it to you.taking offers.willing to trade as well. Have a lot of 650 parts
Attached Images
PWCToday Regular
Re: Quadrafin 650sx rideplate
Also have a Sx hull with ca pink slip. No parts bare hull - free, pickup in murrieta ca. Good shape needs new turf. Owner said about $90 to get up to date
PWCToday Regular
Re: Quadrafin 650sx rideplate
Originally Posted by
erikbell714
also have a sx hull with ca pink slip. No parts bare hull - free, pickup in murrieta ca. Good shape needs new turf. Owner said about $90 to get up to date
previous owner
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread.
(1 members and 1 guests)
Zeus87
Posting Permissions
You
may not post new threads You
may not post replies You
may not post attachments You
may not edit your posts
Forum Rules