  Today, 05:43 PM #1
    WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)

    Looking for a set of good reeds for my 650sx locally trying to ride this weekend. Willing to drive up to an hour or so away from lansing mi area.
  Today, 06:40 PM #2
    Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)

    If you dont find any local i can ship you a set of good OEM used for $20
  Today, 06:55 PM #3
    Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)

    Ok I will keep that in mind thank you!
  Today, 07:32 PM #4
    Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)

    How many are messed up, make some for a weekend till they get there.
  Today, 07:41 PM #5
    Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)

    IMG_1083.JPG
