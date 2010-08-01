|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)
Looking for a set of good reeds for my 650sx locally trying to ride this weekend. Willing to drive up to an hour or so away from lansing mi area.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)
If you dont find any local i can ship you a set of good OEM used for $20
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)
Ok I will keep that in mind thank you!
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)
How many are messed up, make some for a weekend till they get there.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: WTB 650sx reeds locally ASAP (Lansing, MI Area)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules