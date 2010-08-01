|
750 sx parts
Hello,
Looking to get rid of some parts that I am not using anymore. All parts are in good working condition taken off my ski this winter when I did a refresh on it and these where the parts I swapped out. Let me know if you have any questions. Ski is fresh water only.
Parts available: Keihin dual carbs with manifold and vortex air cleaners. Unsure of size, but is a 3 jet carb. $150 for everything
Stock 750 impeller splines and edges in good shape $50
Stock 750 head has some pitting. It was running with no issues when I removed
Umi extended ride plate $75
Photo Jul 07, 1 23 07 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 17 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 31 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 38 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 42 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 50 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 55 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 59 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 24 07 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 42 PM.jpg
