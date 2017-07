Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 f12x overheats and loss of power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2010 Location Ft.Lauderdal FL Age 31 Posts 38 04 f12x overheats and loss of power My brother owned the ski for about 10 years and it sat 4 about 6 years I finally got it for next to nothing and I got it started the actuator I replaced on a turbo because it was rusted and I finally got it running and it only goes to 40. It now overheats. Should i take the intercooler out and exhaust mani to clean the water jackets. And why wont it go faster. Cant see throwing this thing out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

