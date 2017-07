Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 zxi dead in the water. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 34 Posts 393 750 zxi dead in the water. so, i was riding my jet ski yesterday (1995 Kawasaki 750 ZXi) and it sputtered for a second and died out on the lake and wouldn't start back up. got it towed to the dock and i noticed that there was no spark. turned the switch off and back on, still no spark. took the lanyard off and put it back on, still no spark. is there a way to test the CDI unit, coil, stop switch or the stator? i checked the fuses as well and they are both fine. any advice on this would be appreciated! thank you. 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

