  1. Today, 03:30 PM #1
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,131
    Blog Entries
    1

    black jack 46 .....

    single black jack carb, came off a running ski, comes with umi throttle wheel, 175 shipped.

    photo 3-14.JPGphoto 1-37.JPGphoto 2-42.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:09 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,260

    Re: black jack 46 .....

    Take 150$ if so I'll take it. Don't know where I'll put it...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:10 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,260

    Re: black jack 46 .....

    I assume these are way better than buckshot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:41 PM #4
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,271

    Re: black jack 46 .....

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    Take 150$ if so I'll take it. Don't know where I'll put it...
    haha im in the same boat. I want it but dont have anything to put it on
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:22 PM #5
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,260

    Re: black jack 46 .....

    I'll prob let my buddy run it on his 62t/single until I find a non conversion t manifold for a decent price. I have some protec 38s to try too, I prob should just ride the damn thing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
