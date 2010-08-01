|
black jack 46 .....
black jack 46 .....
single black jack carb, came off a running ski, comes with umi throttle wheel, 175 shipped.
photo 3-14.JPGphoto 1-37.JPGphoto 2-42.JPG
Top Dog
Re: black jack 46 .....
Take 150$ if so I'll take it. Don't know where I'll put it...
Top Dog
Re: black jack 46 .....
I assume these are way better than buckshot
Re: black jack 46 .....
Re: black jack 46 .....
haha im in the same boat. I want it but dont have anything to put it on
Originally Posted by Benflynn
Take 150$ if so I'll take it. Don't know where I'll put it...
Top Dog
Re: black jack 46 .....
I'll prob let my buddy run it on his 62t/single until I find a non conversion t manifold for a decent price. I have some protec 38s to try too, I prob should just ride the damn thing.
