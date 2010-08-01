pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:26 PM #1
    E350
    1970's Guy Wiggling 550 back and forth on dryland

    Somebody here has a signature or an avatar with a 1970's Guy Wiggling a 550 back and forth on dryland.

    Can someone provide a link to a post of his or hers?
  2. Today, 03:33 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: 1970's Guy Wiggling 550 back and forth on dryland

    http://www.gifbin.com/bin/032010/126..._ski_clown.gif
  3. Today, 04:03 PM #3
    E350
    Re: 1970's Guy Wiggling 550 back and forth on dryland

    Yup, makes me laugh everytime.
    Thanks 2strokesmoke!
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

