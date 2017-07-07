pxctoday

  Today, 03:24 PM #1
    pigpen19
    PWCToday Newbie
    Anyone recognize this ski?

    Wondering if anyone may know any history on this ski. Has a tag on the side that says butch's ski shop out of Michigan on the side. I'm assuming that's who put the ski together. Has a lot of work done to it. West coast pipe, west coast head, waterbox delete, aluminum pole, jet dynamics ride plate, dual 46 mikunis, etc... it's a long shot but I thought I would ask around.




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 04:06 PM #2
    blue_h20_
    Re: Anyone recognize this ski?

    doesnt look like a race ski or anything just one that someone tricked out. my cousin put the same pipe on his 750 they are super loud but do make the ski rip
  Today, 05:21 PM #3
    pigpen19
    Re: Anyone recognize this ski?

    I bought it today not running and took the head off because I had low comp on the pto side. Melted piston. It has had quite a bit of port work done as well.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
