I have a west coast head that I plan on running on my 750 big pin x2 with Coffman pipe. Was wondering if anyone has ran the 800 head gasket with it and had any luck.it has 26cc domes and I'm wondering if that will be too much and if anyone would like to trade for some domes that will have a little lower compression or another aftermarket head. Thanks in advance for any input.

Watcon has the Westcoast head gaskets new.

https://www.watcon.com/engine/gasket...st-head-gasket



I'm running the 800 head gasket with my Westcoast 750 head, mine is the ep7500r head but I'm sure they are the same. Oh, and I'm running the 7526 domes on pump gas without any issues.



Thanks guys I'm gonna get this thing on soon

Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by I'm running the 800 head gasket with my Westcoast 750 head, mine is the ep7500r head but I'm sure they are the same. Oh, and I'm running the 7526 domes on pump gas without any issues.

Copper hg will knock it down, .020

Do you not run w/o hg w the orings?

