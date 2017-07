Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is this a real PJS ski? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 53 Posts 5,024 Is this a real PJS ski? Anyone know who was #3 Nationally back in the day as I can't recall and can't find an image. The graphics are faded so it could be real. The AC pole certainly is after the fact as well as the stock bars/grips. Has a stock motor in it too so thinking it is a replica. Attached Images PJS ski.jpg (57.1 KB, 0 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 126 Re: Is this a real PJS ski? Post this on the Kawasaki 550 jet ski Facebook page. A lot of old racers on there.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Pstroud38, Ragged Edge Racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules