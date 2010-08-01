Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Back to steaming hot water at pee hole #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 178 Back to steaming hot water at pee hole I'm just tryin to understand exactly how water flows through this engine and exhaust, from what I can tell it comes in then through the intercooler, the engine then the exhaust manifold and then out the pee hole. If it picks up sand or debris in shallow water then could it restrict water flow somewhere, intercooler maybe? Looking at the hose exiting top of ex. manifold it splits, 1 goes to the pee hole and the other into the exhaust pipe. Thing is, it starts peeing about 10 seconds after I turn on the hose and has a good stream, it's just steaming right from the get go? Is there a place to start checking, I saw where someone pulled the hoses off the intercooler and blew through it to see if it was restricted or not. I think if it were flowing a little faster maybe it wouldnt be so hot? I tried turning hose pressure up alot more, no change.



