Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NEED HELP ISO 900 STX jet pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Fort Wayne Indiana Age 27 Posts 256 NEED HELP ISO 900 STX jet pump I need a jet pump for a 1998 stx 900 ski. Also need a prop with it. It is the top mount style like the 650s and 750s. Is the 750 pump the same as this pump? Im having a hard time finding one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Tone Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules