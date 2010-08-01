pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:20 AM #1
    PWCguy123
    PWCguy123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Olalla, WA
    Posts
    235

    JS 550 Motor Mounts

    Just went through my second pair of motor mounts, it has been on two different ski's but they seem to just go without warning. Lost all four this last weekend while riding and opened the hood to a nice surprise with the couplers all trashed, and could literally lift the engine out of the hull.

    I've seen the poly mounts from RHAA's, but at almost $200 for a set that's alot for these old gals. Even the stock or new old stock ones are running about $25 a piece. Anyone got ideas on where I can get these for cheaper?

    Is there a method to help preserving them?
    JS 550 85'
    JS 550 87'
    SX 300 91'
    X2 89'
    SL 650 Triple 92'
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:50 AM #2
    rhaas
    rhaas is offline
    resident guru rhaas's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    bay saint louis, ms
    Age
    45
    Posts
    901

    Re: JS 550 Motor Mounts

    We sell them for $40 a piece. Well worth the small additional cost.
    They have a 3 year warranty, and we have never seen a failure on 550 motor mounts.
    here is the link
    https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...de=440550MOUNT
    RHAAS PRODUCTS
    urethane motor mounts for watercraft... its about time!!
    http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rha...12717472096935
    try our new website
    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/
    stay tuned for more products
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. EF5

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 