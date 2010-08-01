Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 Motor Mounts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 235 JS 550 Motor Mounts Just went through my second pair of motor mounts, it has been on two different ski's but they seem to just go without warning. Lost all four this last weekend while riding and opened the hood to a nice surprise with the couplers all trashed, and could literally lift the engine out of the hull.



I've seen the poly mounts from RHAA's, but at almost $200 for a set that's alot for these old gals. Even the stock or new old stock ones are running about $25 a piece. Anyone got ideas on where I can get these for cheaper?



Is there a method to help preserving them? JS 550 85'

JS 550 87'

SX 300 91'

X2 89'

#2 resident guru Join Date May 2008 Location bay saint louis, ms Age 45 Posts 901 Re: JS 550 Motor Mounts We sell them for $40 a piece. Well worth the small additional cost.

They have a 3 year warranty, and we have never seen a failure on 550 motor mounts.

here is the link

https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...de=440550MOUNT

