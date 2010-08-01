Just went through my second pair of motor mounts, it has been on two different ski's but they seem to just go without warning. Lost all four this last weekend while riding and opened the hood to a nice surprise with the couplers all trashed, and could literally lift the engine out of the hull.
I've seen the poly mounts from RHAA's, but at almost $200 for a set that's alot for these old gals. Even the stock or new old stock ones are running about $25 a piece. Anyone got ideas on where I can get these for cheaper?
Is there a method to help preserving them?