Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Total Loss Ignition Help - JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ON Posts 2 Total Loss Ignition Help - JS550 I picked a JS550 last fall which included a basic total loss ignition system. When I purchased it we fired it up and ran it for a few seconds. This season in trying to get it fired up, I have been unable to get a spark on the system. I purchased a new 3 ohm coil as I thought that might be the problem, but I am still not getting any spark.



Based on the simplicity of the ignition system, I wonder if my problem might be in the flywheel signal. Given its an aftermarket total loss flywheel, what is the easiest way to test the signal to ensure its properly signalling the coil to fire? Is there a certain voltage I should be looking for when it cranks over?



