Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Do not use WSM aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2003 Location JACKSONVILLE FL. Posts 5,161 Blog Entries 1 Do not use WSM aftermarket parts About 8 months ago Eric put the engine back into my #3 F12x and found that 2 motor mounts were bad [not unusual for Hondas]. The OEM motor mounts were on backorder so Eric asked me if I wanted to try MSM aftermarket mounts [I did]. This is my Daughter's ride that she and my S-I-L keep at their house. She took the ski to a Sunday School lake party and all four motor mounts separated allowing the engine to slide forward into the gas tank.



The damage includes:

A chewed up new Solas impeller.

A broken rectifier.

4 WSM motor mounts [replaced by Honda OEM from Brian].

1 shaft seal and bearing carrier [OEM from Brian].

1/2" thick of fiberglass cut out of the pump tunnel.



Eric has everything fixed except the damaged pump tunnel, which I can hopefully take to Jack Barsh to be repaired.

If Jack can not fix it, the ski is totaled out.



I asked Brian about WSM motor mounts and he replied, "I don't use Chinese Junk".



WSM will not even warranty the mounts......Let alone the damage.



Honda is no better than WSM on their Exhaust Manifolds, due to their continued poor quality on them. Last edited by JR IN JAX; Today at 08:19 AM . Honda Pilot NAVI

F150 4x4

3 '06 F12Xs

CR250

2 CR80s

1 XR100

2 PW50s

1 Vento Phantom 150

1 Honda SHI 150

'98 Allison Grandsport/Merc 2.5 SS

Jax. Fl.



"Confidence is the feeling you have right before you fully understand the situation"



"The automated aircraft of the future will have a crew of two; a pilot and a dog".

The pilot is tasked with feeding the dog. The dog is to bite the pilot if he touches the controls.



"Any ship can be a minesweeper,,, once". #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 47 Posts 1,575 Re: Do not use WSM aftermarket parts I had minor problems with kaw couplers in past, not with motor mounts...



I still think there is another underlying problem if all of them break KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules