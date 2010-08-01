About 8 months ago Eric put the engine back into my #3 F12x and found that 2 motor mounts were bad [not unusual for Hondas]. The OEM motor mounts were on backorder so Eric asked me if I wanted to try MSM aftermarket mounts [I did]. This is my Daughter's ride that she and my S-I-L keep at their house. She took the ski to a Sunday School lake party and all four motor mounts separated allowing the engine to slide forward into the gas tank.
The damage includes:
A chewed up new Solas impeller.
A broken rectifier.
4 WSM motor mounts [replaced by Honda OEM from Brian].
1 shaft seal and bearing carrier [OEM from Brian].
1/2" thick of fiberglass cut out of the pump tunnel.
Eric has everything fixed except the damaged pump tunnel, which I can hopefully take to Jack Barsh to be repaired.
If Jack can not fix it, the ski is totaled out.
I asked Brian about WSM motor mounts and he replied, "I don't use Chinese Junk".
WSM will not even warranty the mounts......Let alone the damage.
Honda is no better than WSM on their Exhaust Manifolds, due to their continued poor quality on them.