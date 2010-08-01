pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:18 AM #1
    JR IN JAX
    JR IN JAX is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JR IN JAX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    JACKSONVILLE FL.
    Posts
    5,161
    Blog Entries
    1

    Do not use WSM aftermarket parts

    About 8 months ago Eric put the engine back into my #3 F12x and found that 2 motor mounts were bad [not unusual for Hondas]. The OEM motor mounts were on backorder so Eric asked me if I wanted to try MSM aftermarket mounts [I did]. This is my Daughter's ride that she and my S-I-L keep at their house. She took the ski to a Sunday School lake party and all four motor mounts separated allowing the engine to slide forward into the gas tank.

    The damage includes:
    A chewed up new Solas impeller.
    A broken rectifier.
    4 WSM motor mounts [replaced by Honda OEM from Brian].
    1 shaft seal and bearing carrier [OEM from Brian].
    1/2" thick of fiberglass cut out of the pump tunnel.

    Eric has everything fixed except the damaged pump tunnel, which I can hopefully take to Jack Barsh to be repaired.
    If Jack can not fix it, the ski is totaled out.

    I asked Brian about WSM motor mounts and he replied, "I don't use Chinese Junk".

    WSM will not even warranty the mounts......Let alone the damage.

    Honda is no better than WSM on their Exhaust Manifolds, due to their continued poor quality on them.
    Last edited by JR IN JAX; Today at 08:19 AM.
    Honda Pilot NAVI
    F150 4x4
    3 '06 F12Xs
    CR250
    2 CR80s
    1 XR100
    2 PW50s
    1 Vento Phantom 150
    1 Honda SHI 150
    '98 Allison Grandsport/Merc 2.5 SS
    Jax. Fl.

    "Confidence is the feeling you have right before you fully understand the situation"

    "The automated aircraft of the future will have a crew of two; a pilot and a dog".
    The pilot is tasked with feeding the dog. The dog is to bite the pilot if he touches the controls.

    "Any ship can be a minesweeper,,, once".
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:39 AM #2
    orangefinger
    orangefinger is online now
    Top Dog orangefinger's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Age
    47
    Posts
    1,575

    Re: Do not use WSM aftermarket parts

    I had minor problems with kaw couplers in past, not with motor mounts...

    I still think there is another underlying problem if all of them break
    KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE

    HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance

    94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"

    650 SC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 