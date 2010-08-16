Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Warning! Do NOT work on your ski at 1:40am with 2 hours sleep! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 238 Warning! Do NOT work on your ski at 1:40am with 2 hours sleep! So, I really screwed myself this time. Got my replacement pipe setup, so I was swapping the pipe, figured I finally got some quiet time. Knew I wasn't going to be riding the ski for a while so I decided to dig the cylinders. Put plugs back in, wanted to rotate the driveshaft by hand because it's almost 2am. Well, I used a screwdriver to do so. Forgot to take the screwdriver out, couldn't see it because I was cleaning the hull and had towels in it. Long story short, snapped the pump(cooling?) line right off even with the bulkhead, so now I can't fix it even if I wanted. This is the fitting that is on the exhaust side of the hull, next to where the steering cable goes.



what are my options?



thanks for any help guys Attached Images IMG_0228.JPG (1.80 MB, 9 views)

IMG_0228.JPG (1.80 MB, 9 views) IMG_0229.JPG (1.55 MB, 9 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,689 Re: Warning! Do NOT work on your ski at 1:40am with 2 hours sleep! run a new one.

you could cut out the bulkhead around it ,dig out the foam and try to reclamp the hose but it would be a hack job at best.

don't know on 650,can you push it forward from the pump cavity? doubt it but??

so run a new one. Last edited by restosud; Today at 02:20 AM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 238 Re: Warning! Do NOT work on your ski at 1:40am with 2 hours sleep! and the diagram from the manual doesnt really help. the fitting i broke off hits the bulkhead on the exhaust side. before everyone tells me to look at the manual, i have... in the manual, it shows that it looks like the drain line at the bottom of the exhaust pipe is what exits on that side. in my ski, the drain line to the exhaust pipe runs to the OTHER side of the bulkhead (carb side) then out.



and the diagram from the manual doesnt really help. the fitting i broke off hits the bulkhead on the exhaust side. before everyone tells me to look at the manual, i have... in the manual, it shows that it looks like the drain line at the bottom of the exhaust pipe is what exits on that side. in my ski, the drain line to the exhaust pipe runs to the OTHER side of the bulkhead (carb side) then out.

so the circle in the diagram is what I snapped, and the arrow is where it IS connected (UNDER the exhaust MANIFOLD) NOT to the drain pipe like the diagram shows (see the X)

you could cut out the bulkhead around it ,dig out the foam and try to reclamp the hose but it would be a hack job at best.

don't know on 650,can you push it forward from the pump cavity? doubt it but??

so run a new one.



does the entire pump have to come off to do this, or can I get by with just removing the rideplate? the pump and everything on the back end of this ski is new(er) and I dont like touching things if they dont need to be, lol. (I've had horrible luck with water intrusion, lovely seadoo carbon rings lol)

yea, I definitely dont want to hack up the inside with holesaws and foam, etc.



