PWCToday.com
WTB 97-98 STX900 pump
As title, looking for a complete pump with impeller, one i have here is totally thrashed.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
I dream skis
Re: WTB 97-98 STX900 pump
Has stock kawi swirl prop , correct ? If so it the same as a 750/800 , I have a 97 stX 900 part out that the pump is cherry , all ineed is the veined reduction nozzle for my projects , will sell rest of pump with impellor if still needed
