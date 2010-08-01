Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2007 Stx12f fuel pump and impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 54 2007 Stx12f fuel pump and impeller Hi guys,

I'm looking for a stock or cheap aftermarket impeller for my 07 Stx12f because the impeller shaft broke off inside mine when I was trying to remove it. I also need a fuel pump because it is completely rusted from sitting and I'm assuming water got in the gas from this common "fuel neck" issue. Please pm me or post here if you have either. Price shipped to NY please 👍🏻 Trying to get on the water asap 750sx

I'm looking for a stock or cheap aftermarket impeller for my 07 Stx12f because the impeller shaft broke off inside mine when I was trying to remove it. I also need a fuel pump because it is completely rusted from sitting and I'm assuming water got in the gas from this common "fuel neck" issue. Please pm me or post here if you have either. Price shipped to NY please ���� Trying to get on the water asap

$ 89.95

Also Solas Impellors available Concord 12/18 for $ 199.95

Call me at the shop during the day 480-632-5565 or PM me at ifixskis@gmail.com

Attachment 526608 Attached Images 12.15F Fuel Pump1.jpg (88.1 KB, 1 views) Last edited by SteveTec; Today at 10:54 PM .

http://stores.ebay.com/APS-JETSKI-and-ATV-Parts



Action Power Sports Inc.

Extreme Motorsports Center

CHANDLER, ARIZONA.

http://www.actionpowersports.net Visit Our E-Bay StoreAction Power Sports Inc.Extreme Motorsports CenterCHANDLER, ARIZONA. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 54 Re: 2007 Stx12f fuel pump and impeller Thanks Steve for the reply. The part number I'm seeing on oem part search is 49040-3718 for a 2007 stx12f fuel pump. I also need a complete pump because the components of mine are completely rusted. Looking to spend a bit less on the impeller. 750sx

