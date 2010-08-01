Hi guys,
I'm looking for a stock or cheap aftermarket impeller for my 07 Stx12f because the impeller shaft broke off inside mine when I was trying to remove it. I also need a fuel pump because it is completely rusted from sitting and I'm assuming water got in the gas from this common "fuel neck" issue. Please pm me or post here if you have either. Price shipped to NY please 👍🏻 Trying to get on the water asap
I have them in stock OEM # 49040-3715
$ 89.95
Also Solas Impellors available Concord 12/18 for $ 199.95
Call me at the shop during the day 480-632-5565 or PM me at ifixskis@gmail.com Attachment 526608
Thanks Steve for the reply. The part number I'm seeing on oem part search is 49040-3718 for a 2007 stx12f fuel pump. I also need a complete pump because the components of mine are completely rusted. Looking to spend a bit less on the impeller.