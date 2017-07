Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: rusted hose spring clamps #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 177 rusted hose spring clamps I need to replace most of the small spring hose clamps, what is a good source? Several on water lines and I just installed a new WG solenoid and the tiny clamp on it is a pile of rust as are the ones at the WG valve and the T connection.



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules