PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
SXR 1500- how hot is too hot?
I don't know much about 4 strokes but this motor really runs hot. I have a service manual, but it sais nothing about max temp.
Red light comes on if oil temp gets too high. But what is too high?
After hard are motor in 95f air temp and 85f water I have had the engine so hot water sizzles when it hits the cases/ cylinder. Ski runs great, oil looks great.
My my water lines are clear!
After looking at at the water flow diagram, their is very little water cooling this motor. Maybe R&D is on to something when they are offering a 5 line cooling system!
This is ski is awesome! Just need more power Plan on taking temp gun to the water this weekend.
Thought?
