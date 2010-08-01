Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR1100 DASA Motor. San Diego #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location San Diego Posts 337 SXR1100 DASA Motor. San Diego 2004 OEM Kawi hull refurbed by Performance Fiberglass

Bottom tuned by ProWatercraft Racing

Handling is all ProWatercraft Racing

DASA spec'd and fully ported motor, C57 Racing assembled motor, refurbished and built ski

DASA powerbomb carbs with speed plate

Custom exhaust mods

RRP Pole, pad and bracket

Lightweight/hi flow hood

Solas pump

Custom aluminum Ebox by C57 Racing

Too many other details and mods to list.

Completely race ready, very good condition and just great all round ski

*paint on hood has a couple areas that need repainting





