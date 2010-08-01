Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo HX Sport Spec (1st time) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Milwaukee WI Posts 3 Sea Doo HX Sport Spec (1st time) Hello everyone, yes another HX being built for Sport Spec class for the Great Lakes Watercross 2018 season.

I was able to pick up two HX skis this summer, one is a '95 bought as a total runner with some not so great hull repairs.

The other, a '96 missing the entire engine, exhaust manifold/stinger, all the electronics, and the oil reservoir.

The hull is in excellent shape, and the previous owner already stripped the decals and factory mats off of it.

So the '96 is the one I'll be building, and using the '95 as parts and engine donor.



So far I have removed the gas tank, waterbox/piping, and foam from the interior.

High pressure washed the entire hull, as it was covered in green slime.

Ride plate, pump and nozzle have also been removed for clean up and new parts.

Wear ring, neoprene seal and Solas Concord impeller should have arrived today, so breaking down the pump will be next.



The '95 does run, so I want to take it out on the water before tearing it down.

Carb rebuild kits, primer kit(I'll be removing the choke plates), and flame arrestors are in hand ready to go.



I'm on this forum for support and knowledge, so please feel free to school me along the way.

I'm not new to turning wrenches, and grew up along the banks of the Hudson River in NY as a kid.

My first ski was a '92 XP with the dual carb 587cc twin.



Pictures to follow my progress very soon.

Thanks in advanced for any help you can offer. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules