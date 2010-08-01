|
1991 Kawasaki 300sx issues
Okay the ski is in really good shape. I have very good compression, spark, and fuel. The coolant system is pumping water through as well. I fire up the ski, and it runs smooth and idles well, but after 15 minutes of running it dies and will not start back up. As soon as it died I pulled the spark plug, I still have good spark, and I still have good compression. But I noticed that the carb is just dumping fuel in the manifold after the engine has died. Is this a normal thing? Or is the ski flooding out?
