Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Kawasaki 300sx issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Dakota Posts 2 1991 Kawasaki 300sx issues Okay the ski is in really good shape. I have very good compression, spark, and fuel. The coolant system is pumping water through as well. I fire up the ski, and it runs smooth and idles well, but after 15 minutes of running it dies and will not start back up. As soon as it died I pulled the spark plug, I still have good spark, and I still have good compression. But I noticed that the carb is just dumping fuel in the manifold after the engine has died. Is this a normal thing? Or is the ski flooding out? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

