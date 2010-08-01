Going to an 1100 in my SXR. Selling some of my 800 stuff. Looking for quick sale on this stuff, hopefully priced accordingly.

SXR TDR Powerspray Waterbox (Waterbox only):
Bought new 10/16. Installed over the winter, ran only this season until now.
$150 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2692.JPG

Complete SXR Exhaust Hoses:
All new last fall and only run until now
$100 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2695.JPG

SXR Driveshaft with coupler:
good shape, no issues with seal area or splines.
$50 shipped

SXR 800 Factory Wet Pipe (complete):
Bought this last summer from a member here. I'm going to steal his description for the pipe.
Pipe is in good shape has a few scratches and blemishes/rub marks but overall good condition.

Description of what I bought:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=465574

$550 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2693.JPGIMG_2694.JPGIMG_2696.JPGIMG_2697.JPG

Paypal: luke@kempinc.com