SXR TDR Powerspray Waterbox/SXR Exhaust Hoses/SXR Factory Wet Pipe
Going to an 1100 in my SXR. Selling some of my 800 stuff. Looking for quick sale on this stuff, hopefully priced accordingly.
SXR TDR Powerspray Waterbox (Waterbox only):
Bought new 10/16. Installed over the winter, ran only this season until now.
$150 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2692.JPG
Complete SXR Exhaust Hoses:
All new last fall and only run until now
$100 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2695.JPG
SXR Driveshaft with coupler:
good shape, no issues with seal area or splines.
$50 shipped
SXR 800 Factory Wet Pipe (complete):
Bought this last summer from a member here. I'm going to steal his description for the pipe.
Pipe is in good shape has a few scratches and blemishes/rub marks but overall good condition.
Description of what I bought:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=465574
$550 shipped (cont. US)
IMG_2693.JPGIMG_2694.JPGIMG_2696.JPGIMG_2697.JPG
Paypal: luke@kempinc.com
