Wave Venture parts - Junkyards in SoCal??
Hi guys, anyone from SoCal (Riverside, San Bernardino, LA, San Diego, Orange County, etc that knows of any local junkyard for old PWC parts? I need the hood lid/cover for a 1995 Wave Venture. It flew away at the river and I couldn't rescue it before it sank. Ebay prices are crazy. Thanks for your help.
