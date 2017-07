Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 head question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 22 Posts 127 650 head question I got a 650 head from a buddy. He got the head off some parts ski. i know it's milled. What I don't understand is why does this head have jb weld or somwething filling the water ports and then it is drilled out. The only reason I can think of is to replace the head gasket all together so you don't use one at all. Figured I would ask before I bolt my head onto my motor. Attached Images IMG_3583.JPG (1.79 MB, 7 views)

