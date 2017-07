Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Wave Blaster 2 Wear Ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location San Diego, CA Posts 7 1996 Wave Blaster 2 Wear Ring Has anyone replaced the stainless steel wear ring in the pump to a plastic one? I installed a new Solas prop and it will not turn. I did some research online and found out that the s/s wear ring can warp. The plastic ring requires a new housing also (made by the maker of the wear ring of course). Has anyone over used the plastic rings? If so are they any good? My options seem somewhat limited.



