Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What color RRP pole for my SXR #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location STL Age 29 Posts 70 What color RRP pole for my SXR I have a 2008 SXR and my stock pole snapped beyond repair this time haha. I think I'm going to go with the RRP but I don't know what color to get and there aren't many pics in the google image search.



Does anyone have pics of their SXR with the RRP pole? I like the idea of having green in there but it looks like it will clash with the kawi green. So my second thought was going murdered out pole black on black. Any pics or opinions appreciated



Ski.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,737 Re: What color RRP pole for my SXR Go to the Blowsion site....they have a black bottom fading to green top....nice!



