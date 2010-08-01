Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 SXR-800 North Dakota #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Bismarck Posts 1 2005 SXR-800 North Dakota Have my 2005 SXR-800 for sale with included trailer. Absolutely love it but have a young daughter now and enjoy the pontoon time with her more than riding. Been mine since new, only used on freshwater lake and river. Has a JSU head and wetpipe, along with new hand grips, rail caps, turf, and bilge pump with switch. Also has primer system. Always serviced and winterized at the local Kawasaki dealer and stored inside each winter. Been a joy to ride, just looking for it to go to a new home. Would like to see $4,900 but open to offers. Needs just a little TLC cosmetically and believe pump seal due to water coming into engine bay after floating on it for 15-20 minutes. Bilge empties it no problem. Also trailer lights need rewiring and little rust but does the job. Was going to buy a new trailer but decided not to when I decided not to sell. Has new cover and also a couple gas cans if you want with it. Not willing to deliver but happy to have picked up or shipped on buyers arrangements. F632B63E-2A50-4039-97B2-21DF7E520BE5.large.JPG419FC055-FDE4-454F-A632-DCD9CB7D0BB3.large.JPG7B091280-696C-441E-B21D-D63448BE4371.JPG0E3A40A9-5F1A-451D-AC17-7354DDF6428F.large.JPG



