Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1985 JS550 Cooling Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Upstate NY Posts 2 1985 JS550 Cooling Issues Greetings,

I am having some issues with one of my Skis post rebuild and am looking for some advice.



To give you some background, I bought this ski about a year ago, and have been unlucky ever since. It had been sitting in a grocery cart since 1992 out in some guys back yard on long island. Under the hood it looked good, but the pump was all apart, and the housing cracked in half.



I found a new housing and got the pump all back together (came with a SS prop), and tested it on the hose. It seemed to run fine, so we brought it down to the water and put it in.



This thing ripped for about 15mins before it made a loud banging noise, started smoking and shut off. Opened it up and it was super hot....so hot in fact all 4 motor mounts melted and came apart, leaving the motor to just bang around inside the engine compartment.



I replaced the motor mounts and blew out the cooling lines with the compressor, and years of mud and sand came out....guess thats why it wasnt cooling. Anyway after that, I tried to run it again, and it would start fine, but under load it would bog and shut down.



Fast forward to March of this year. I tore the whole motor apart, bored it to .25mm over replaced the crank seals and powder coated everything. The ski fires right up, runs great on the hose, and in the water....BUT, it is not flowing cooling water?!?!?



These things arent that complicated and I am 99% sure I have the lines routed correctly. I have blown them out multiple times, and have even taken the pump apart to make sure there wasnt something missing from in the housing.



So my question is, what am I missing? Could I have messed something up during the rebuild that is preventing it from circulating water? When it is on the hose, it works just fine with water pouring out of the exhaust, in the lake nothing!

