  Today, 02:09 PM #1
    Squarenosed
    Squarenosed is online now
    I dream skis Squarenosed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Bonita, CA (so cal)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    632

    Hole in cylinder, what to do?

    Hey so this is one I haven't seen before. Wondering if this is something that can be drilled and plugged or if someone might have another solution. This motor was running, has great compression, but obviously would be leaking water from this hole if it was ran.



    2nd separate motor issue...
    Also, since I have a thread going anyway.. I have a 650 that I thought was completely locked up but after removing the intake the crank looked great. A little penetrating oil in the spark plug holes and a slight persuasion at the coupler and now she's free. So slightly rusty/stuck rings? What's the procedure from here? Do I need to open this up and check the top end or do people run these after they're freed up? It's just a 650 so I don't want to get too deep into it but I do have a couch hull I could throw it in.

    Thanks
  Today, 02:40 PM #2
    GP1300rtoomuchfun
    GP1300rtoomuchfun is online now
    I dream skis GP1300rtoomuchfun's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Annapolis
    Age
    47
    Posts
    562

    Re: Hole in cylinder, what to do?

    The sacrificial zinc anode inside the cooling passage has likely long since been used up. The result is this hole and likely other thin areas inside the cylinder cooling passages. You will probably need to replace the cylinder and possibly the head to if its in as bad a shape as the cylinder.

    As for the seized engine, I would at least pull the head and inspect the cylinder and pistons before trying to run it. If there is any rust or gouges/scoring, it will need a refresh. If you don't it will probably eat itself withing a few minutes of running.
