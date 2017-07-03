Hey so this is one I haven't seen before. Wondering if this is something that can be drilled and plugged or if someone might have another solution. This motor was running, has great compression, but obviously would be leaking water from this hole if it was ran.
2nd separate motor issue...
Also, since I have a thread going anyway.. I have a 650 that I thought was completely locked up but after removing the intake the crank looked great. A little penetrating oil in the spark plug holes and a slight persuasion at the coupler and now she's free. So slightly rusty/stuck rings? What's the procedure from here? Do I need to open this up and check the top end or do people run these after they're freed up? It's just a 650 so I don't want to get too deep into it but I do have a couch hull I could throw it in.
Thanks