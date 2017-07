Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: which parts to use on 550 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 51 Posts 302 which parts to use on 550 I'm putting this together, and have jetnetics stator,ebox and flywheel....and a jet sports head, pjs pipe....whats the best timing for this flywheel....and what compression does a stock 550 make....and what should it read with the jet sport head



I have 2 differ carbs...what does everyone like between these



WP_20170706_11_02_26_Pro.jpg

Attached Images WP_20170706_11_04_44_Pro.jpg (4.31 MB, 13 views)



Flywheel

Stator

Ebox



I want to use them.....have you'll.used the jetnetics ebox before





