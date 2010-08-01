So I bought this 89 650sx with a SBT engine that was installed in 8/15 and has been sitting ever since. I rebuilt the stock carb, put all new fuel lines on. Put my carb setting back to stock. I can get it to fire with the primer and can keep it running as long as I hold it wide open. I've been researching my problem and have been advised to change the head gasket. Both cylinders are around 130psi. Not sure where to start. I've had it on the water and it runs great at wide open throttle but it won't plane out just bounces in and out of water at full throttle do I need a new impeller? Thanks in advance for any help!