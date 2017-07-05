Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 SuperJet trim coming loose #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Az Posts 45 2014 SuperJet trim coming loose Was ridding last weekend and noticed this at the end of the day. Just so happens a 2015 SJ pulled up and I noticed it had rivets/screws through this molding every few inches as if Yamaha was addressing this. Looks like the molding on my ski is held on by what looks like two thin strips of double sided tape (really Yamaha?!) on each edge. It is not sticking from about where the blue strap is in one of the pictures all the way to where it tucks into the rear corner trim piece. Is this a common issue with a preferred remedy ? If no, is there maybe a recommended marine grade adhesive I should use ?

20170705_223940.jpg20170705_223929.jpg20170705_223915.jpg 94 Superjet

94 X2 750

