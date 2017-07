Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pictures of Half Assed Ski Repairs - Let's See 'Em #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 69 Pictures of Half Assed Ski Repairs - Let's See 'Em I could not find a thread on this topic so I started a new one. I pulled the engine out of an old Kawasaki TS and someone before me used an air line hose coupler fitting to connect the flush kit hose to the cylinder head.



DSCN1944.JPG #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 63 Re: Pictures of Half Assed Ski Repairs - Let's See 'Em If it works then does it matter....

It's only a bodge job if it fails Last edited by spenaroo; Today at 01:30 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules