Hey guys, dont normally ride or work on anything that isnt a tigetshark, but my parents just picked up a package deal from a family friend. The deal included a 2005 Yamaha WaveRunner FX HO with 63 hours on it! We found a little oil in the bildge a few years ago and he let it sit ever since. Looking at it this weekend i found a film over tye forward most air box clips and when i removed the covet i found a very small puddle on the very back lower portion of the cover under the intake screens and injector rail. Ski hasnt been ran since 2014. Any thoughts? I do not know anything about waverunners or 4 stroke skis, i come from a very big background in two stroke tigersharks. Thanks for the help.