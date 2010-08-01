|
PWCToday Guru
Fx140 won't plain out
So my fx140 was running great this weekend and on the third day it wouldn't plain out. It was working so hard to go 30 mph. I checked the plugs number 1 plug was black, 2 plug was perfect in color, 3 plug perfect, 4 plug was clean looked brand new. Swapped 1 and 4 still ran like crap. I hard reset the computer and still same thing. Don't no what it could be? Any help would be great. Do t want to take to the dealer unless I have to.
