So my fx140 was running great this weekend and on the third day it wouldn't plain out. It was working so hard to go 30 mph. I checked the plugs number 1 plug was black, 2 plug was perfect in color, 3 plug perfect, 4 plug was clean looked brand new. Swapped 1 and 4 still ran like crap. I hard reset the computer and still same thing. Don't no what it could be? Any help would be great. Do t want to take to the dealer unless I have to.


