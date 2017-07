Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 93 xi #1 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 41 Posts 890 93 xi Can the water temp sensor be completely removed from the EBox on a 93 XI by simply opening the Ebox & just UN plugging the two wires?



Thanks in Advance Last edited by Mulefoot; Yesterday at 11:28 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,150 Re: 93 xi Yes. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 41 Posts 890 Re: 93 xi Thanks Kurt Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules