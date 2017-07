Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 140 750sx Factory Pipe Good condition factory pipe. One screw needs to be tapped out. $500 OBO

985-640-5739



















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 125 Re: 750sx Factory Pipe How much without manifold?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) TMali Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules