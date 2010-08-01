Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot rod crank counterweight walked #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location waterbury Connecticut Age 35 Posts 293 Hot rod crank counterweight walked Rebuilt my 800 sxr motor and used a brand new hot rod crankshaft after about maybe 12 hours on the motor and about 2 years of the ski sitting decided to go thru the carbs, check the reeds etc.... I happened to look at the crank and noticed the front rod had about 2.5mm of side to side movement while the rear rod only had about 1mm of side to side movement which seems ok and the counterweight/web was about 1mm away from destroying the case . I researched the internet and found welding the crank isn't a very good idea but I guess it's definitely worth doing seeing that if I hadn't took the intake off I probably would be replacing the complete motor. Not sure if anybody else has encounter the same problem with hot rod cranks, but it's kind of upsetting. So beware weld those things up.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk RD750X2



1986 Kawasaki X2 650 (soo slow !!! )

