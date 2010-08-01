Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 Zxi 1100 Flame Arrestors #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 37 Posts 11 02 Zxi 1100 Flame Arrestors I have a bone stick 1100 zxi that I bought almost a year ago. I had limited time to spend with it before our summer places got closed up and it got packed away. I'm just now getting back into it.



Aside from a new set of reeds, I have to replace all 3 of the rubber flame arrestor tubes as the originals rotted out and fell apart. Replacements are a complete and total aim to find! I finally found a set on Amazon from HSP, and they arrived today, but they don't look quite right. They seem to be a lot thinner than the originals, and possibly shorter as well.



does anyone have rough dimensions of the stock tubes? I'm about 3 weeks out from

