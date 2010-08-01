Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 GSI Rebuild or give up?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2013 Location Virginia Posts 53 1997 GSI Rebuild or give up?? Hey guys. Bought a 1997 GSI with trailer for $600.00. Ran it for about a week. Ran great. About 46-47mph. No issues, except the fuel gauge didn't work.



Well, made the mistake of letting my 19 year old son run the hell out of it for two straight days on the lake. I know he filled the gas tank at least three times, maybe more. I said, check the oil. Well, we have two skis. Dumb azz checked the oil alright, but in the WRONG SKI. Needless to say, he ran the crap out of it with zero oil for at least two hours. I found him being towed back to the dock with the ski that HAD oil added.



Of course, it tries to start, but falls on its face. Ran some quick diagnosis when I got it home. Not sure if you can compression test these engines or not, but the front cylinder is 135PSI. But the rear is 60PSI. Did the compression test with both spark plugs out. Is that correct? Also tested for spark, which both plugs are decent spark.



I've found a 1997 service manual. I've rebuilt a couple of atv engines and one golf cart engine. My question is: should I try to sell a broken ski, part it out, or try to rebuild it? If I rebuild it, what would you guess failed? And what would you guess it would cost in parts? Not seeing top ends on ebay for this thing. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location PA Age 57 Posts 733 Re: 1997 GSI Rebuild or give up?? I don't disagree there's damage from lack of oil, but doubt its two hours of dry run time, it wouldn't last that long! Yes you can compression test these engines like any other; plugs out, throttle wide open, plug wires grounded. One cylinder is in the tank. Without oil, you're liking having severe wear on the other cylinder assembly, and the crank bearings, well. Cranks aren't serviceable by the average dude. You might look for a rebuilt engine with a warranty and see how it makes your wallet feel. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

