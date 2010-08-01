Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS440 Starter problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 33 JS440 Starter problems Hey guys



A friend of mine picked up a 1991 js440 and I'm trying to help him get it running. Initially when he tried to start it, it would crank very slow with the spark plugs in and seemed to crank normally when the plugs were out.



We tried 4 different batteries so eliminated that as the issue and I told him to get a new starter (he bought an SBT starter).



Now the ski ski will start right up once but after that you can just hear the starter spinning. Once you loosen the starter bolts and retighten it will start once again but then just spins after that.



We pulled the starter and and the bendix was stuck. If you pry it a little you can easily spin the bendix out but once you let go it's stuck again.



SBT is already sending a replacement starter but I'm just wondering if something else could be causing this?

