IMG_4232.JPG
750 motor and electronics
SBN46 120L 150H 2.3n/s
ss impeller but don't know pitch. It hooks up immediately with no cavitation.
its runs great and cools efficiently but 3/4 to WOT is not affected by the high speed screw(closed or 3 turns open is the same). Max speed is at 3/4 throttle and motor just get louder and sound hollow at full throttle. Because the jetting seems spot on does that mean impeller is to tall?
ive always run a 44 on a kawi 750. the 46 will almost always give you tuning troubles. just too much carb for that motor. impeller could be issue, but id start with the carb. hope that helps😎👍
