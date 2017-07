Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 1100STX Ignition lock out switch key lost #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Plumsteadville, PA Posts 323 1999 1100STX Ignition lock out switch key lost We lost the lock out switch and need to replace the key. What do I need VIN, model. are the switches numbered?

Doug 2- 89 JS550

factory pipe

95XP

2001 Sierra Extended-Cab pulls the toys Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules