  #1
    77sXZX
    77sXZX is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    122

    How to rail turns?

    I've been riding less than a year but am starting to get a better feel for handling. I can take wide high speed turns and slow sharp tuns, but am too inconsistent of medium speed sharp turns. Any suggestions?
  #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    721

    Re: How to rail turns?

    What ski?
  #3
    77sXZX
    77sXZX is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    122

    Re: How to rail turns?

    '90 Superjet
  #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    721

    Re: How to rail turns?

    I usually let off the gas slighty, use a combo of body position and steering input, then get back on the gas. Obviously, with practice, you'll get faster.
