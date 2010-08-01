Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: How to rail turns? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 122 How to rail turns? I've been riding less than a year but am starting to get a better feel for handling. I can take wide high speed turns and slow sharp tuns, but am too inconsistent of medium speed sharp turns. Any suggestions? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 721 Re: How to rail turns? What ski? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 122 Re: How to rail turns? '90 Superjet #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 721 Re: How to rail turns? I usually let off the gas slighty, use a combo of body position and steering input, then get back on the gas. Obviously, with practice, you'll get faster. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

