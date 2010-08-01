|
|
-
How to rail turns?
I've been riding less than a year but am starting to get a better feel for handling. I can take wide high speed turns and slow sharp tuns, but am too inconsistent of medium speed sharp turns. Any suggestions?
-
I dream skis
-
-
I dream skis
Re: How to rail turns?
I usually let off the gas slighty, use a combo of body position and steering input, then get back on the gas. Obviously, with practice, you'll get faster.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules