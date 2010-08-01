pxctoday

  Today, 03:56 PM #1
    77sXZX
    Where to get trailer parts?

    I need the rubber bumper/stopper that the front of the ski rests up against on the trailer. Where should I pick one up?
  Today, 04:00 PM #2
    gabagool984
    Re: Where to get trailer parts?

    Any outdoor store should have them. Bass pro / cabellas


  Today, 04:24 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Where to get trailer parts?

    https://www.amazon.com/Stoltz-PWC-5A...s=pwc+bow+stop

    this should work for your '90 SJ
