Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Where to get trailer parts? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 122 Where to get trailer parts? I need the rubber bumper/stopper that the front of the ski rests up against on the trailer. Where should I pick one up? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 238 Re: Where to get trailer parts? Any outdoor store should have them. Bass pro / cabellas





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 721 Re: Where to get trailer parts? https://www.amazon.com/Stoltz-PWC-5A...s=pwc+bow+stop



this should work for your '90 SJ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) motoxguy95 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules