|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
550 carving.. tips?
So I've got my body turns down pretty well but I'm trying to figure out how to turn to carve to the right(my stance is left foot forward) without leg dragging. When I drop into the turn, I've been trying to bend my knees a lot, almost using my knee as a rudder, and allowing my weight to transfer that way without stickin my leg out. I've been trying to study the fischetti and jacobs style. Also, I currently don't have quicksteer, is this a necessity for achieving those hard carves?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Riverrat650sx
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules