So I've got my body turns down pretty well but I'm trying to figure out how to turn to carve to the right(my stance is left foot forward) without leg dragging. When I drop into the turn, I've been trying to bend my knees a lot, almost using my knee as a rudder, and allowing my weight to transfer that way without stickin my leg out. I've been trying to study the fischetti and jacobs style. Also, I currently don't have quicksteer, is this a necessity for achieving those hard carves?