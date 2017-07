Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: JS550 coil. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 166 WTB: JS550 coil. Swapped Eboxes from a good ski and it runs much better! Had some backfiring issues which apparently can also be a bad coil.

Looking for just a coil for a JS550, preferably with wires. Can buy a whole Ebox if necessary. Also, if you have a suggestion on a new aftermarket alt let me know. PM me prices shipped to GA. Thanks! Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

1989 JS300SX (for sale) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules