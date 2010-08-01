Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New Here.. 88ski, 90superjet issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2011 Location NW Mississippi Age 54 Posts 5 New Here.. 88ski, 90superjet issues Good morning. Just under Memphis.

New Here but not to working on various types of machinery.



I've had these two stand up's for several years and Had turned over (with battery) the 88 jetski with 550 but never took the time to get it running. Just covered it up and stored it. Now with the humidity and tarp on it, it's got that moldy lookingcrap on it and really thought of using the drive line to adapt in a 10' jonboat. but not sure now. Kids are older and driving. Maybe they can run them at a near by lake..?



BUT, the 90 yamaha is in way better shape and when I did get her home (about 3yrs ago) I sprayed a shot of carb cleaner down the carb and used a lawn mower battery, hit the switch and she fired. Put the top back on

and it's been sitting a couple more years cause didn't have fuel tank or the time or knowledge on these.



NOW, that I'm clearing out the back yard, started back on it and cleaning it up. Got a tank off ebay and

Hot battery, hit the switch, and just the starter spins but the bendix doesn't seem to be engaging the flywheel.

Can't find my meter but what should the battery be at on AMPERAGE to be of use? (don't see the Amp/Hrs rating of said battery..

And, will I have to pull the starter to 'clean and lube', re-install it to get it to engage? (looks like a BIG job..) or can I just use a larger mower style battery to give more 'punch' to the bendix?



ALSO, the exhaust 'box' up in front of the fuel tank has a crack in it like it back-fired several times.

Can these be fixed or start asking for another?



In addition to those, When I hooked up the hose to it and had water running, it looks like it's got a leak way up by that exhaust box, filling the hull with water..



Thanks in advance for the advice

E #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,577 Re: New Here.. 88ski, 90superjet issues Starter fluid is not good in a 2 stroke. 2 strokes run on pre mix, or oil injection systems. Starter fluid, even with top end lubricant, can cause wear on a non lubricated piston and cylinder. Keep a squirt bottle of 40:1 premix handy, and use that.



Load test the battery, but it sounds like the bendix is shot. You may be able to pull the starter and lube it up.



DO NOT hook it to a hose and turn it on unless the engine is running!!!!!! You may have just cost yourself a lot of money by flooding the cylinder and cases. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



